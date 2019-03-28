Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Robert Bridgewater, 33, 5242 Butter Creek Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light and possible alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Deanna Foretich, 61, 5151 S. Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Julio Morales, 28, 1130 Shadowdale Drive, Houston, Texas, first-offense DWI, driver's license required and headlamps required at night and in inclement weather.
- Vernard Powell, 37, 3742 E. Buffwood Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI and speeding.