A Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday and booked into parish prison on third-degree rape in an incident at Edward Gay Apartments at LSU, Louisiana State University Police reported.
The incident that led to the arrest of Lyneld McCalister, 24, took place June 15, according to booking documents. The victim told officers that she had been hanging out and drinking with friends that evening, McCalister among them.
As everyone was leaving, she said, her friend "passed out" on the couch and then fell off. The victim called outside to the others to help her, and McCalister returned.
After he pulled her friend back onto the couch, McCalister raped her, according to the report. The victim told officers she said "no" repeatedly and to "stop," but McCalister did not listen.
In Louisiana law, third degree rape is a case in which sexual intercourse occurs "without the lawful consent of a victim." That can apply in cases in which the victim is intoxicated and incapable of resisting or the offender "acts without the consent of the victim," the law states.