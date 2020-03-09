An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday, accused of raping a minor girl in her home that day, after waiting until the girl's mother left the residence, according to arrest documents.
After his initial arrest, the suspect, Nelshon Williams, who was handcuffed behind his back and placed in an unmarked East Baton Rouge Sheriff's unit while waiting to be transported to jail in a marked unit, got out of the deputy's unit and began to run.
The accused was captured after a pursuit on foot, arrest records say.
Williams was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree rape, sexual battery and simple escape.