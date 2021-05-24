KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A former LSU basketball player and current NBA G League player was arrested at his home in Kissimmee on Wednesday after officials say he arranged an armed robbery, according to court records obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.
Antonio Blakeney, 24, was charged with two counts of home invasion robbery with a firearm along with aggravated assault and grand theft. Deputies said Blakeney invited two men to his house to play cards on Wednesday night and later invited a second group over to rob them, according to his arrest records.
Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies in Osceola County responded to a report of a robbery in the 7400 block of Marker Avenue. When they arrived, Blakeney was walking in front of the house and told officers he was armed, the Sentinel reports. He tried to leave but was questioned by officers who described him as “uncooperative.”
The victims told deputies that while they were playing cards in the house, five men walked inside armed with guns and demanded money. One victim said they recognized three of the robbers as Blakeney’s friends who were at his home the previous night, according to the report.
One of the suspects, 37-year-old Gregory Mitchel, was arrested on Friday and charged with home invasion, aggravated assault and grand theft.
Blakeney has bonded out of jail.
Blakeney is currently a guard for the Canton Charge, a development team for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In college, he played as a guard for LSU. He previously played for the Chicago Bulls and in 2018 he was named as the NBA G League’s Most Valuable Player while playing for their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.