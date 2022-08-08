A fatal shooting late Sunday night left a man dead near his home in Baton Rouge's Fairfields neighborhood, police said.
Darnell Martin, 52, arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after 11:40 p.m. Sunday, and would later die from his injuries, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola.
Coppola said the shooting that left Martin dead happened near his home in the 2200 block of North 39th St.
It's just the latest shooting in Fairfields, a neighborhood reeling from decades of disinvestment and poverty. In April, a stray bullet left a 3-year-old boy dead as he slept, and a mass-shooting left several injured, but none dead, several weeks later.
This is a developing story and will be updated.