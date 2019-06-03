Authorities have one suspect in custody and are searching for another in the April shooting in Plaquemine that left a teenager dead after someone opened fire on his family's trailer.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said arrests are pending in that case and another shooting that authorities believe is also connected.
Stassi said he will release additional information about the arrests later Monday evening.
Jonathan Tobias, 14, was killed April 23 when a bullet passed through the walls of his family's home and struck him in the neck while he was using the bathroom. He was not the intended target in the shooting, which authorities described as the latest episode in an ongoing "tit for tat" scenario between two groups in the neighborhood that started in 2017.
Stassi said investigators believe a handful of people have been responsible for several shootings in the area since then.
The shooting that killed Tobias also wasn't the first time his family's home had been attacked.
"We're talking about a few troublemakers causing tragedy for an entire community," Stassi said at the scene Wednesday. "People just don't understand the power of a gun. Once you pull the trigger, that bullet has no conscience."
