Crime scene tape hangs from a utility pole near the 5100 block of Evangeline Street, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, where a man was killed, and a woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after someone shot into their car at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night while the victims were driving on the street. Malik Pitcher, 24, died from his injuries, police said.

A man died and a woman was hospitalized with injuries after someone shot into their car while the victims were driving Wednesday evening on Evangeline Street.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Evangeline near North Foster Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. 

McKneely said a vehicle pulled up alongside the victims and started shooting.

Malik Pitcher, 24, later died from his injuries, police said. The second victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life threatening. 

McKneely said detectives plan to check businesses to see if there is surveillance footage that could reach the street. A suspect or motive has not been identified. 

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

