A man died and a woman was hospitalized with injuries after someone shot into their car while the victims were driving Wednesday evening on Evangeline Street.
The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Evangeline near North Foster Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
McKneely said a vehicle pulled up alongside the victims and started shooting.
Malik Pitcher, 24, later died from his injuries, police said. The second victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life threatening.
McKneely said detectives plan to check businesses to see if there is surveillance footage that could reach the street. A suspect or motive has not been identified.