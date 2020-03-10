The warden of Louisiana's Angola prison has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into payroll issues, the Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.
Warden Darrel Vannoy "self reported" to DOC leaders that an incident had occurred pertaining to "certain Angola staff and department payroll administration rules," department spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a statement.
The statement provides little if any additional information, such as why Vannoy — who reported the issue himself — was the only Angola staffer placed on leave.
DOC and Louisiana State Police are both investigating, Pastorick said. He declined to say whether State Police were conducting a criminal investigation or assisting DOC with its internal investigation.
"No more details will be available during the investigation," Pastorick's statement concluded.
Vannoy took over leadership of Angola in late 2015 after the abrupt resignation of storied former warden Burl Cain, who stepped down after The Advocate's reporting shed light on private real-estate deals he had entered into with relatives and friends of favored inmates, in apparent violation of department rules.
Cain spent more than two decades at the helm of Louisiana's largest prison before Vannoy took his place. An audit report released the following year found Cain had engaged in a series of unethical practices stemming from his position as warden, including using correctional employees to renovate his private home while on the clock.
Cain was not charged with any crime.
Vannoy, who has worked for DOC for decades, was transferred to Angola's top job from Dixon Correctional Institute, where he served as warden.
"Warden Vannoy has spent most of his corrections career in various security roles at Angola, so he is a natural fit to assume operations," DOC Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc said in announcing Vannoy's appointment. "Most staff and offenders are familiar with his management style, and those that aren't will get to know him during the transition period."
DOC's chief of operations, Seth Smith, will oversee the prison during the investigation into Vannoy's conduct, according to the Tuesday press release. Smith is Cain's son-in-law and the department's No. 2 official under LeBlanc.