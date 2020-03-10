Dept. of Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc, left, and Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola Warden Darrel Vannoy, right, talk, just after the end of an update press conference by West Feliciana Sheriff's Office and others Thursday, Nov. 10, 2017, at the West Feliciana Courthouse, on an incident involving a juvenile and an inmate at the Angola Rodeo. They said their ongoing investigation of an alleged rape of a juvenile at the rodeo by an inmate, which was reported by one local television station, has yielded no results that it actually occurred, and that the station's reporting is erroneous.