After an armed 25-year-old man ignored their verbal commands and pointed a gun at them Saturday night, Baton Rouge police officers shot him, sending him to the hospital where he's expected to survive injuries to the upper part of his body, the police department said in a statement Sunday.
Two Baton Rouge Police officers have been put on administrative leave, following department policy.
At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the officers responded to a call from the 5100 block of Highland Road about an "emotionally disturbed individual," the police department said.
When the officers arrived, they heard gunshots from a nearby building and located the armed man, who ignored their verbal commands.
One of the officers received minor injuries during the incident, police said.