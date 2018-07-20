No one was injured when a small airplane successfully made an emergency landing Friday afternoon shortly after takeoff from Baton Rouge Metro Airport, said spokesman Jim Caldwell.
Caldwell said a small twin-engine plane took off from the airport and experienced some engine problems, forcing a landing in a field nearby.
Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said emergency crews were called to the site in the 1900 block of Blount Road at about 2:30 p.m.
Caldwell said the pilot and one passenger had been in the plane.
"They had to do an emergency landing and they did a good job," Caldwell said.