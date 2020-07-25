A Mississippi man was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the head, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported.
The shooting took place July 13 around 9:21 p.m. in the 3100 block of Toronto Drive, according to booking documents.
The man was leaving his friend’s home in the area and was pulling out of the driveway in his car when a sedan blocked the car from leaving. The occupant of the sedan opened fire, hitting the man in the head, documents say. He was taken to the hospital in his personal vehicle while the sedan drove away.
Both the man shot and a witness identified the assailant as “KG” – Keon Gilliam. Gilliam, 28, was previously convicted of felony possession of hydrocodone, barring him from possessing a gun.
He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal damage to property.