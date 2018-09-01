Fire at blighted apartment complex was intentionally set, firefighters say
Baton Rouge firefighters determined arson was the cause of a large blaze at an abandoned apartment complex early Saturday that required them to close a nearby road.
The fire was first reported about 4 a.m. Saturday at the Brandywine Apartments at 10950 Darryl Drive. The fire was brought under control by 5:22 a.m., but the road was closed to traffic for several hours afterward.
Firefighters continued to battle "hot spots" in the area. No one was present at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, but investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.
The second floor of the abandoned building was totally engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Firefighters initially tried to enter the building but were forced to fall back when the roof collapsed.
The value of the building was unknown, but it was deemed a total loss.
The blighted apartment building had been a topic of discussion as city officials had threatened to tear down the dilapidated building multiple times. The owner had asked city officials to hold off due to the possibility to redevelopment.
The building has also been a hot spot for crime in recent years, with multiple killings and other arson incidents reported at the complex.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call investigators at (225) 354-1419.
Man fatally shot in parking lot Saturday morning, police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a parking lot near homes.
The man was found in the 2000 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive about 5:50 Saturday morning, police said. The area where the body was found is near several residential buildings.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call 389-4869 or CrimeStoppers at 344-7867.
Man took boy on overnight trip, sexually assaulted him, deputies say
A 52-year-old Houma man is accused of taking a 13-year-old boy from his neighborhood on an overnight trip to Baton Rouge, where he sexually assaulted the boy in a hotel, according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office report.
The boy told deputies that Corey James Thibodeaux had brought him to Baton Rouge on July 3, traveling to the city to buy a car, but Thibodeaux checked them into a hotel for the night when the car wasn't ready, according to the report. Deputies said that, while at the hotel, Thibodeaux performed a sex act on the boy.
When the boy didn't return home that night, his father reported him missing to law enforcement in Houma. Officers found the teen the next day at a car dealership in Baton Rouge.
The teen told deputies that he met Thibodeaux through mutual acquaintances and that he had been to Thibodeaux's house, which is in his neighborhood, according to the report. When the boy saw Thibodeaux in the neighborhood, Thibodeaux would "comment on how good and sexy (the boy) was looking," according to the report.
Thibodeaux, of 2 St. Louis St., Houma, was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday on contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and oral sexual battery.
Man accused of attacking nurse, doctors at emergency room
One man was arrested Friday after he allegedly attacked a nurse and doctors at a Baton Rouge emergency room.
Evan Kelly, 33, of East Brookside Drive in Baton Rouge, was arrested after the incident and booked on a count of battery of emergency personnel.
The incident occurred about 3 p.m. when Kelly allegedly "barged" into the nurses' station in the Emergency Behavioral Health wing at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and knocked over a female nurse, according to booking documents. He then allegedly punched the nurse in the face multiple times.
Two doctors attempted to restrain Kelly, who allegedly punched one doctor before choking the second. Hospital security officers eventually detained Kelly, who was later transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Kelly was held on a bond amount of $4,500.
11 booked on suspicion of DWI
Authorities arrested at least 11 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jerret Cole, 26, 37113 White Road, Lot 27, Donaldsonville, first-offense DWI, possession of marijuana, driver's license suspended or revoked, insurance required and license plate required.
- Raymond Cruz, 22, 2964 Coldwater Church Road, Meadville, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule IV drugs.
- Casey Kittrell, 30, 13408 Orleans Drive, Gonzales, second-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Jamarcus Mealey, 24, 10135 Grandeur Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Jeff Moreno, 33, 203 E. La. 14, Delcambre, second-offense DWI, simple obstruction of highway, reckless operation, flight from an officer and text messaging prohibited.
- Hector Mulero, 51, 13 Flat Mountain Road, Dunlap, Tennessee; first-offense DWI, driver's license required, insurance required, headlights required, seat belt violation, reckless operation and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Christopher Sam, 25, 1221 Papit Guidry, St. Martinville, first-offense DWI.
- Chithanh Uong, 57, 2246 Levert St., Port Allen, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Christina Vincent, 38, 8510 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Charles Whitehead, 48, 15922 Denham Road, Price, fifth-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of Schedule IV drugs.
- Brandon Williams, 27, 31474 La. 405, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.