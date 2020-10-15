After a Baton Rouge police officer whose colleagues accused him of posting racist and sexist statements online resigned from the department, BRPD officials are seeking a review to revoke his law enforcement certification.
Sgt. Chris Kuhn was placed on leave in late September after the department received a complaint about his alleged online rants that Chief Murphy Paul described as "racist, sexist, insulting … offensive and insensitive."
The department's internal affairs investigators were tasked with determining if Kuhn was indeed the author of those posts. Those investigators attempted to interview Kuhn multiple times to conclude the investigation, according to a newly released statement from Paul.
Kuhn, however, exercised his 30-day window to obtain council through the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights. It was not immediately clear if Kuhn had obtained counsel by the end of those 30 days.
Attempts to reach Kuhn were not immediately successful.
Amid the investigation, Kuhn officially resigned from BRPD on Oct. 9. He has yet to be interviewed by investigators as of Thursday evening, BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Paul said BRPD will complete its investigation and plans to communicate with the District Attorney’s Office regarding its review of cases where Kuhn was the arresting officer, investigating officer or a witness.
On Thursday, Paul's office took next steps to notify the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement of the resignation. BRPD officials are requesting that the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard and Training Council consider a revocation review of Kuhn’s law enforcement certification.
"There’s no room for that type of language, those types of comments in law enforcement...it was very concerning," Paul said in a press conference Friday morning. "His resignation was best for the community."
All actions and circumstances will also be entered into the Louisiana Uniform Law Enforcement Statewide Reporting Database, Paul said.
Kuhn has served 20 years with the department and was most recently a squad supervisor for the uniform patrol division. He served in the department's Fourth District, which includes a large swath of north Baton Rouge in which neighborhoods are majority Black.