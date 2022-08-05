The families of Evelyn McIntyre and Michael Brown logged on to Zoom and looked their loved ones’ killer in the eye.
David Chenevert has been behind bars since 1979, when he was arrested for the brutal killing of Brown, 26, and McIntyre, 18, inside a single-family home on North Stevendale Road.
After several days on the run, Chenevert, the son of a Baton Rouge Police Lieutenant, turned himself in to authorities. Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty, but Chenevert struck a deal, pleading guilty in 1981 to two counts of second-degree murder in exchange for life without the possibility of parole at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
Last December, after more than four decades in prison and following a lengthy appeal process, Louisiana's board of Pardons and Parole held a hearing on whether or not Chenevert, now 64, should be considered for release.
But before it made a decision, the five-member board wanted to hear from the families of his victims — as Chenevert listened.
"This is the first time in my life I'm not afraid of you," Brown's daughter, Alicia Vaughn, told Chenevert as she sat beside her mother, Judy Poche. Vaughn, now a mother herself, was just a month old when her father was killed. "You could get out and sit right next to me in a church pew and I wouldn’t be scared of you."
Chenevert began to cry.
McIntyre's sister, Kathleen Wallace, told Chenevert he deserved to be in prison for the rest of his life.
“I want you to know there is no possible explanation for what you did,” she said. “Whatever happens today, my sister will always be dead. Mr. Brown will always be dead. And you will always be a murderer.”
After their testimonies, the board asked the women and their families whether they would support Chenevert's release. Wallace and Poche were unequivocally opposed.
“I think he should stay in for life. That’s his legacy. If he can do good in prison like he’s done, good, but Michael’s legacy is Alicia and I on the outside,” Poche said recently. “We should not live in fear of having to see him.”
Vaughn, however, was torn.
Told she needed to give an answer, she decided to vote unopposed.
“Now that I have a child, I finally understand how his mother still loves him and wants him out before he dies, because I would be pleading for my son’s life,” she said she explained at the time. “No matter what he did. He could have killed everybody on the block, and I would still see good in my son.”
But since then, Vaughn has changed her mind. While she still wrestles with the question of whether Chenevert should stay behind bars, she said she feels disillusioned with how the criminal justice system has treated the families of his victims.
Now she opposes his release.
“I don’t feel there’s currently a system that truly supports the victims and gives them an opportunity to heal from these crimes,” she said.
On Monday, the parole board is scheduled to vote on whether to grant Chenevert his freedom. It will be a major turning point in a long journey that has left the families of his victims emotionally exhausted and forever changed.
And, for some of them, the way the parole process has been handled has only made things worse.
Families torn apart
Chenevert was 21 and a friend of his two victims, as well as a roommate of Brown’s, when he stabbed the pair to death in what investigators believed was a fit of rage over missing drug money one late September night in 1979.
The highly publicized killings left enormous wreckage in their wake.
In the years following her father’s death, Vaughn’s family moved frequently. Her mother's second marriage was tumultuous and ended when Vaughn was 13.
At age 14, mental health issues stemming from her traumatic childhood landed her in a youth rehab home in Utah, where she underwent more than a year of intensive therapy. The experience was beneficial, Vaughn said, but still she found it difficult to confront the details of her father’s murder.
For years after, she remained haunted by the idea of Chenevert, looking for him around every turn.
“I’m OK talking about it now, but it took me a good 40 years to not be terrified of it," she said.
Wallace, now 73, described her sister as the baby of the family, doted on by parents and siblings alike.
She recounted the horrifying images that haunted her family in the weeks and months after the murders, describing news reports that showed the tarp-covered bodies of McIntyre and Brown as they were pulled from the Essen Lane apartment complex dumpster where Chenevert had left them days earlier.
Her sister’s death “absolutely destroyed” her father, she continued.
"That is the last image of my little sister that my parents had forever," Wallace said.
Like Brown, McIntyre also had a baby daughter at the time of her death. And like Vaughn, Wallace said her niece had a difficult upbringing, plagued by the constant fear she would unwittingly come face to face with her mother’s killer in public.
Wallace promised McIntyre’s daughter that would never happen. Chenevert was behind bars for life, she told her. Justice had been served.
“For years we were told this man would never get out of prison,” Wallace said.
'Don't ask unless you really want to know'
For decades, Vaughn was angry Chenevert never reached out to her family to apologize. No one told her it was illegal for him to do so until an Angola staff member informed her in 2018, she said.
That’s when she learned about Victim Offender Dialogue, a process used throughout the U.S. and beyond that provides victims and their families a chance to meet their offender in a structured setting.
Intrigued, Vaughn sent an email to the program requesting to meet with Chenevert, but months passed without a response, she said. Hoping to speed up the process, she reached out to a personal contact on staff at Angola who presented the idea to Chenvert.
He agreed to meet. Then the COVID pandemic hit and Louisiana’s prisons closed to visitors.
Taking matters into her own hands, Vaughn sent him a list of her most pressing questions: How? And — why?
In a typed 8-page response, Chenevert unflinchingly detailed his memory of the killings.
“I realise that there is no total way to fix these hurts inside all of these people,” he told Vaughn. “Possibly though, if I can ease just a little of their burden, I want to do so. This is about them, not me.”
The exchange brought a sense of closure, Vaughn said, and opened up a tentative dialogue between her and Chenevert’s mother, who now sends cards to Vaughn’s six-year-old son on his birthday and on holidays.
“It’s because my dad and my grandmother aren’t here to be able to do it,” she said.
Feeling blindsided
Last November, the Department of Corrections informed the victims' families that Chenevert had submitted an application for an appeal and that his pardon hearing had been set for December. If granted a pardon, he would then become eligible for parole.
Although he said he couldn't comment in-depth on an active case, Francis Abbott, executive director of Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole, said the board at the time cited Chenevert’s good conduct, participation in several rehabilitation programs, low risk-assessment score and “demonstrated growth through service to others” as reasons members voted to commute his sentence.
By December's hearing, Wallace and Poche were firmly opposed to Chenevert’s release. Only Vaughn remained torn.
As the process unfolded, however, all three women say state officials did not communicate enough with them and didn't give them enough opportunity to express their feelings on his release.
Under the impression Chenevert’s victims would have several years before they would once again have to face him, Vaughn said she and Poche were shocked when they received word in June that his final hearing had been set for Aug. 8.
The date felt rushed, she said. Concerned for her family’s safety and reeling from the prospect of her father’s killer walking free so soon, Vaughn said she’s now opposed to Chenevert’s release.
She felt it was all happening to fast.
“That’s when I started having issues with everything," Vaughn said. "It didn’t feel like justice was being served.”
If she had a few more years to prepare, she might be more comfortable with singing off on it, she explained. Instead, she said she feels “blindsided.”
Wallace, who has never wavered in her opposition to Chenevert's release, said sh ehas sent multiple letters to the governor and parole officials but never spoke with a victim advocate and was never given a chance to submit a comment prior to Monday’s hearing.
A representative for the Board of Pardons and Paroles contacted her surviving sister in June, she said, who informed the representative that Wallace, unaware of the upcoming hearing, was out of town for an indefinite period of time and would not receive any notices sent to her address.
“He did not call me, and when I got home, the letter was there and it was far past the deadline for me to give any comment,” she said.
Abbott defended his department’s actions, saying that a caseworker made several attempts to call Wallace at the number she provided.
He added that the deadlines for relatives to submit comments are not set in stone and that Wallace’s statements were taken into consideration ahead of Monday’s hearing.
Abbott said Louisiana is working to ramp up its victim services programs after the legislature passed bipartisan new laws aimed at reducing Louisiana's prison population, which for decades has been the highest in the United States.
“As the legislature has made more offenders available for early release, whether it’s through parole or through good time, we’re seeing more individuals go back into communities where there are victims and survivors,” Abbott said. “Those (victims) need resources to try to heal from past trauma.”
Last year, the Louisiana’s victims services program worked with 1,007 survivors, Abbott said. So far this year, it's served 819 — well on pace to exceed last year's numbers.
“We’re trying to heal communities,” he said.
For Vaughn, though, the system needs to do better. Grateful for the time she spent in a private rehabilitation facility as a teen, she said she worries other victims who don't have access to similar resources are left to fall through the cracks.
"The focus has always seemed to be on David and his rehabilitation," she said. "Not the families who need to be helped through their suffering."