Three people have been arrested for murder, accused of killing a 16-year-old near prominent bars in the Tigerland area earlier this month, Baton Rouge Police say.
Carltez Tucker was found dead in the parking lot of 1194 Bob Pettit Boulevard around 9 p.m. May 4, BRPD said. A 24-year-old woman was also found with gunshot wounds, but she survived.
On Thursday, BRPD arrested Denzel Louis, 23, Johnathan Smith, 25, and Rickey McClain, 19, spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr. said. They were each booked on a count of first degree murder.
Police believe the shooting was over a stolen firearm. An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip "played a major role in the arrests," Coppola said.
The investigation remains ongoing, he said.