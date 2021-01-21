A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Livingston Parish Thursday morning, authorities said.
The shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the 35000 block of Hwy 1036 north of Holden, according to a Facebook post from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found the body of a man who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff Jason Ard. A woman was also injured in the arm and treated for an injury that was not life-threatening.
Ard said details remain limited and asked the public for help in learning more about the incident.
"We’re asking that you work with us," Ard said in the post.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).