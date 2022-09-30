Crime scene
A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in Donaldsonville early Friday morning, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news release.

Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Woodland Drive. When they arrived, the victim was dead.

Furhter details, like suspects or a motive, were not immediately available, the release said. Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office anonymously at (225) 621-4636, texting 847411, or calling Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

