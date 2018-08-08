A man was found dead Wednesday night on the side of Essen Lane near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, but authorities don't suspect foul play, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
McKneely said police received a report at 7:24 p.m. about the man in the 5000 block of Essen Lane near Summa Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found him dead.
McKneely said Thursday morning that the man, 41, appeared to have died for medical reasons and investigators found no obvious signs of foul play.