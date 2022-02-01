Several months after a state audit found gaping holes in the system designed to regulate illicit massage parlors across Louisiana, East Baton Rouge deputies arrested four people last weekend after a sprawling investigation that reveals the extent of such underground networks and their potential ties to human trafficking.
Investigators spent the past several months examining one particular network based in Houston whose members allegedly ran a prostitution ring out of massage parlors across the Baton Rouge area and in Lake Charles, Lafayette and Broussard. In addition to transporting women around to various businesses and collecting large sums of cash, the suspects are accused of laundering money through L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge.
Such cases present unique challenges for law enforcement because the women are often reluctant to cooperate against their alleged traffickers. But the businesses, which offer prostitution alongside traditional massage, are frequently described as "operating in plain sight" because they present obvious signs of potential illicit activity, such as blackout curtains in the windows, "cash only" signs and late-night hours.
The industry received renewed nationwide attention last March when a gunman killed eight people at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, claiming he was acting in response to sex addiction. Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.
The recent arrests involved the following massage parlors in the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish: Lotus Massage on Jones Creek Road, Wonderful Land Massage and B&B Spa on O'Neal Lane, Blue Olive Spa on Coursey Boulevard and All Natural Spa on Jefferson Highway.
Three of the people arrested — Johnny Wang, 43, Ting Song, 47 and Huang Weng, 38 — are accused of money laundering, criminal conspiracy, promoting prostitution and pandering. None face human trafficking charges, but deputies accused Weng of "aiding in the concealment and transportation of individuals" involved in "possible human trafficking through acts of illicit massage."
A relatively recent case in Lafayette did result in human trafficking charges against one woman, Xufang Ou, after one of her masseuses told law enforcement she had been forced into sex work. But such prosecutions are rare. It was not immediately clear whether Ou has any connection to the recently exposed Baton Rouge network.
In 2018, two women were arrested at Blue Olive, which was then called Olive Massage, on Coursey Boulevard following an investigation that appears to have stopped with the prostitutes, rather than targeting those in charge.
The fourth suspect arrested Sunday is accused of drug possession, prostitution and criminal conspiracy.
According to arrest reports for the money laundering suspects, deputies launched their investigation in September — the same month they arrested another man, Jing Jing, the suspected ringleader of a different massage parlor network with several Baton Rouge locations. Officials said the two investigations were not directly connected.
The latest arrests came on Sunday, when deputies intercepted Wang on his weekly trip from Houston to Baton Rouge to pick up money, according to the reports. Search warrants were simultaneously conducted at the five businesses and deputies seized $37,000 along with ketamine, meth and a handgun.
Deputies said they had previously conducted undercover operations at the massage parlors and confirmed prostitution was being offered, according to the reports. During surveillance operations, deputies also watched a man carry a black backpack into the businesses, leading them to believe he was collecting cash proceeds.
Both Wang and Song are listed on Secretary of State business records for the five massage parlors involved in the investigation.
They paid $30,000 in cash for a Toyota Highlander at a Houston dealership in June 2021, according to their arrest reports. That same vehicle was spotted multiple times at All Natural Spa on Jefferson Highway.
While Wang is accused of dealing primarily with the logistics, including collecting money and transporting women, Song focused on the finances of the operation, according to deputies.
Investigators obtained search warrants for Entergy account information and discovered the electricity bills for the businesses were being paid from a Chase Bank account linked to Song and another business in Lake Charles called Ting Ting Spa, where a masseuse was issued a misdemeanor summons for prostitution last summer.
Between January 2020 and November 2021, almost $79,000 entered the account through cash deposits and wire transfers, deputies said. That was just enough to cover monthly expenses for the massage parlors, which typically accept cash only.
"Previous reports have been filed with law enforcement regarding Song making multiple large cash deposits, without any documented source of income," deputies wrote in her warrant.
They noted a money laundering investigation at L'Auberge Casino conducted by State Police. Investigators concluded Song was using the casino for non-gaming purposes: by buying chips, gambling a little and then cashing out, replacing so-called dirty money with clean money in case law enforcement was tracking individual bills.
Weng, the third suspected ringleader, was also spotted dropping off women at All Natural Spa on multiple occasions, deputies said. The women "did not appear to have any belongings with them or an association with the All Natural Spa," the warrant says.
Investigators obtained a GPS warrant for his car and started tracking his movements. On Dec. 20, Weng drove to the Houston Intercontinental Airport, entered the international terminal and stopped for about 30 minutes, according to his warrant. But deputies were unable to determine whether he picked anyone up there.
From the airport, he drove to the L'Auberge Casino in Lake Charles, deputies said.
According to the police reports, none of those three suspects had obtained a massage license through the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy. But another person had: Yanqun Rao, 61, whose exact role in the network remains unclear.
The case raises questions about whether and how the board was overseeing this particular group of massage businesses.
That oversight issue recently drew criticism after a legislative audit found the regulation system was a mess. During a two-year period, the board had dismissed or closed investigations of 74% of complaints that included allegations of unprofessional conduct, sexually suggestive ads and signs of human trafficking, the audit found.
While board officials said they leave human trafficking investigations to law enforcement, auditors concluded the board had failed to establish criteria for dismissing cases and was not reviewing the decisions of its three-member investigating committee. Other states exercise tougher oversight, the audit found.
The board was launched into turmoil after its longtime executive director resigned in November, the chairwoman quit and three others left the seven-member panel because their terms expired.