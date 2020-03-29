Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Clint Baldwin, 25, 1623 Bles Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Keenan Jones, 43, 4823 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, expired registration, driver's license not on person and improper lane usage.