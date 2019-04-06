The man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon on Stumberg Lane may have been speeding at the time of the accident, according to Baton Rouge police.

Tyler Welch, 25, of Ethel, Louisiana, was driving a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle north in the outside lane of the 4900 block of Stumberg Lane when he struck the passenger side of a 2009 Honda Accord traveling south in the inside lane that was attempting to make a left turn, police said.

Police said investigators believe Welch accelerated into the inside travel lane during the accident due to slower moving vehicles. Speed is believed to be a factor. Police did not say if Welch was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Welch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 19-year-old woman, was not injured in the accident.