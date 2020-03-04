Baton Rouge police have solved more homicides than have occurred since the beginning of 2020 thanks to a recent uptick in murder arrests, including in a string of cases from previous years linked to what authorities are calling an extremely violent drug trafficking organization.

Detectives have made arrests in 14 homicide cases since Jan. 1 — about half of those from previous years. The department has responded to 12 homicides during the first two months of 2020 and solved six of those cases.

It's an influx that local officials hope will persist in the coming months, saying it's the latest sign of residents' increased trust in local law enforcement.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said better clearance rates create a sense among the public that law enforcement can be trusted to protect the community and achieve justice. That isn't lost on potential criminals either, he said. "When we are making these arrests, the streets hear it. BRPD isn't playing. They're putting people in jail. That all ties into the public's perception that we're doing our jobs and we're doing them well."

The city's murder rate, which remains among the highest in the nation when accounting for population, spiked to a record high in 2017 and has been declining slightly in subsequent years.

Cases are cleared when police make an arrest or when the suspect has been identified but arrest is impossible, most often because that person has died. Of course an arrest doesn't always result in a conviction. The clearance rate is a measure of a police department's success in solving crimes, but doesn't reflect how those cases proceed through the courts.

Nationally the homicide clearance rate has averaged just below 60 percent over the past several years, and BRPD has been roughly in line with that average.

But BRPD's homicide clearance rate has increased to 70 percent so far this year. The department's statisticians calculate the clearance rate by taking the total number of homicides solved in a year and dividing it by the number of homicides in that year plus the number solved from previous years.

"These clearance rates have a broad impact, and one of the impacts is that it helps families heal and helps bring closure," Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in an interview last week. "I'm absolutely optimistic about seeing the homicide rate continue to decrease in 2020."

Higher chances of being arrested — not the severity of punishment — is most effective in deterring crime, according to a 2016 U.S. Department of Justice report. People are more apt to think twice if they feel the police are able to perform their jobs effectively and see other offenders being held accountable.

"The police deter crime when they do things that strengthen a criminal's perception of the certainty of being caught," the report states. "A criminal's behavior is more likely to be influenced by seeing a police officer with handcuffs and a radio than by a new law increasing penalties."

Broome said she believes a better clearance rate will continue to increase trust between Baton Rouge residents and cops — an ongoing struggle for city leaders since fault lines in that relationship deepened following the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling and subsequent ambush on law enforcement that killed three officers.

"Sometimes people feel like there's no accountability for officers. Some feel like there's an insensitivity coming from law enforcement," Broome said. "But in my recent conversations with residents, most people feel that the vast majority of our officers are compassionate and want to help. … Perceptions are changing."

Sgt. Ross Williams, commander of the BRPD homicide unit, said he has noticed that residents in general have become somewhat more willing to come forward with tips and other information that helps detectives solve murders, though that willingness varies widely from one case to the next.

Williams didn't want to speculate about possible reasons for that shift, but pointed to community policing efforts and the department's new Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which is a team of investigators who respond to all shots fired calls and conduct a thorough investigation even if no one is injured. It's partly supported with federal grant dollars and involves collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

"Sometimes families get upset and want to go handle things streetwise, but that's when we tell them, 'Hang on, give us a little time and let us work on this,'" he said. "Even if it takes months to solve a case, at the end of the day we're saving lives. They're grateful for that."

Williams also noted the department has added detective positions over the past several months, which means more manpower and lighter caseloads. Paul has increased the number of positions in the homicide unit from nine to 14 since taking office, hoping to decrease detectives' outsized caseloads and bring them closer in line with national best practices. That leaves more time for revisiting cold cases.

"These numbers are a testament to the great work that our detectives are doing, and that the public is helping us out," Paul said. "We're above the national average, but it's nothing to be too proud of. There's still much work to be done."