Ryan Crotwell's memories of growing up in French Settlement are filled with mental snapshots of abuse at the hands of his alcoholic father. First he remembers kneeling on rice. Then the whippings started — "switches, belts, whatever was within reach."
Crotwell, 34, recalls acting out in school and receiving brutal punishments at home. He was institutionalized for psychiatric treatment twice before his 10th birthday and diagnosed with various psychological conditions including attention deficit disorder and depression.
He was arrested at age 15 and accused of killing an aunt's brother-in-law — a man he described as "someone who did me no wrong" and whose death will haunt him forever — then convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison the following year.
"I think about it every day and I still wonder why," he said. "I killed a guy for no real reason, just no regard for human life … and I can never take it back."
Crotwell was one of more than 100 inmates in the Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility at St. Gabriel who attended a presentation on childhood trauma Wednesday morning. The program, presented by Judge Blair Edwards, is aimed at helping prisoners understand how experiences early in life could have shaped their decisions and behavior as adults.
Edwards, who presides over juvenile matters in the 21st Judicial District, emphasized that learning about childhood trauma has changed how she approaches the children and parents who pass through her courtroom. Her district includes Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes.
"It's about asking them 'What happened to you?' and changing the dialogue from 'You did something bad' to 'How can we help you?' — focusing on the solution," she said. "This is absolutely about changing the criminal justice system to better understand the incarcerated population."
Her presentation was based on findings from the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study, which was published in 1998 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kaiser Permanente. Researchers examined the childhood experiences of 17,000 participants and concluded that those experiences have a significant and lasting impact on brain development.
Brain cells form connections during childhood and the strongest connections that remain into adulthood are the ones most often used, said Alissa Louis Yates, who runs the state Department of Health's Adverse Childhood Experience Educator program. So growing up in a violent or adverse environment — for example, one with abusive adults or an unstable living situation — causes children's brains to become more oriented toward "fight or flight" reactions, which can make them seem impulsive or uncontrollable in certain situations.
"Under those circumstances, our bodies tend to prepare for life in a dangerous world," Edwards said. "We learn how to adapt (because) you're made to survive — in your world, regardless of where you are."
She explained that adaptation goes both ways: Children who grow up in a "benevolent world" with nurturing caregivers and under stable conditions exhibit signs of being more focused and flexible, engaging in healthier relationships as they mature.
Crotwell and other inmates said they had no trouble understanding how the research applies to their lives.
"It's like your cells and your body remember what happened to you," he said. "It makes a lot of sense, how I would act out in school and was always watching for danger."
Crotwell was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as an adult — one of several mental illnesses that researchers found are sometimes connected to childhood trauma.
But his time in prison has allowed him to come to terms with that trauma and focus on new pursuits, enrolling in virtually every program possible while behind bars. He has become a certified sign language interpreter, learned to operate heavy equipment and is now working toward his bachelor's degree in communications. Under the state's recent criminal justice reforms, Crotwell's juvenile lifer status will make him eligible for parole in 2024.
During her presentation, Edwards described a teenager she met in her courtroom who, while at school, reacted violently when a deputy placed his hand on the teen's shoulder in an attempt to calm him down during a verbal argument with another student. Edwards said she asked the young man what had happened and he told her he wasn't sure why he reacted like that — he "just flashed out" when the deputy touched him.
"How many of you have 'just flashed out' at some point?" she asked the roomful of inmates, receiving a murmur of understanding in response. "It's fight or flight, right? An automatic response based on this child's past experiences."
Edwards developed her presentation for Elayn Hunt prisoners after her interactions with Hayward Jones, an inmate at the prison whose son ended up in Edwards' courtroom more than a decade ago for a custody hearing. Jones had already been incarcerated for several years — he's serving a life sentence for second-degree murder — and the child's mother was struggling with drug addiction.
Edwards listened to Jones' story about his own childhood, his transformation behind bars and his desire to give his son a better life despite the challenges of being an incarcerated father. She said the story moved her and was the beginning of a close friendship between her and Jones. He has worked with some of the juveniles in her courtroom, helping them choose a better path before it's too late.
Deputy Warden Perry Stagg said he wouldn't be surprised if most of the men at Elayn Hunt "have gone through some childhood trauma that contributed to them being here."
"I always knew these guys needed help, but I didn't know why," Stagg said. "So many of them are a product of their environments. They never had a chance. A lot of them are still alive today because they're in prison — and they can take this opportunity to improve their lives."
Michael Banford was arrested 25 years ago when he was 19. He was convicted of being a principal to second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Banford said learning about the impacts of childhood trauma was making him "relive some things." He was 6 when his mother married an alcoholic and drug addict who would routinely abuse Banford and his brother.
"He would come home and for no reason would just beat us … you had to see it to believe it," Banford said, describing his childhood growing up in New Orleans. "We couldn't tell our mother because then he would beat her too."
Banford was arrested after his involvement in an armed robbery that ended with someone dying, which he described as "something that should never have happened" and that he lives with every day. He has applied for clemency and hopes that someday his request will be granted.
"What I went through growing up, that definitely affects your decision making. You can't make sound decisions when you're influenced by negativity from a young age," he said. "But people tend to use those things as a crutch in life. At some point you have to take ownership and move forward … because regardless of what I went through, I still have a life to live."