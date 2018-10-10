A fire at a vacant Baton Rouge home overnight was deemed arson after an investigation, according to a news release.
The fire was reported to the Baton Rouge Fire Department just after 3:30 a.m. at 1322 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. The fire was under control after about 21 minutes.
When firefighters arrived about 3:43 a.m. the back of the house was completely engulfed in flames. The building, valued at $40,000, was deemed a total loss.
Investigators determined the cause of fire to be in arson. No injuries were reported.