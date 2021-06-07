A prison guard at Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson remains hospitalized after being stabbed by an inmate on Friday, Department of Corrections officials confirmed Monday.
The inmate, whose name officials refused to release, attacked two corrections officers, who were both hospitalized as a result, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a statement Monday.
One of the officers was released from the hospital with superficial injuries, and the other remains hospitalized in good condition, Pastorick said.
He said DOC officials are investigating the attack and charges are pending against the inmate, who was moved to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola shortly after the incident.
When asked why officials were refusing to release the name of the inmate, Pastorick cited an ongoing investigation.