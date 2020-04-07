louisianastatepolice.adv HS 002.JPG
A Madisonville woman died shortly after noon Tuesday when the vehicle she was riding in as a passenger was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police Troop L said. 

The crash happened when a Ford Explorer, driven by Jason R. Sullivan, 38, of Springfield, and traveling west on Interstate 12, near La. 445, went off the road and struck a tree. 

Sullivan and his passenger, Charlene L. Fontana, 37, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Despite having worn a seat belt, Fontana died of her injuries at the hospital, State Police said. 

Sullivan had also worn his seat belt. Although impairment is not suspected, a blood sample was collected from Sullivan for analysis.

The investigation remains ongoing and any criminal charges would be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office, State Police said.

