An 18-wheeler carrying hazardous material crashed into a Louisiana state trooper looking for speeding drivers early Friday, sparking a fire that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 12 near Satsuma, State Police said.
The trooper and the driver of the 18-wheeler suffered "moderate" injuries and are being treated at local hospitals, state police Public Information Officer Taylor Scrantz said.
Both eastbound lanes of I-12 were closed at milepost 19 as crews worked to clear the scene, police said. Traffic was diverted to US 190 at La. 447
Police are investigating what the tractor trailer was carrying, Scrantz said, but there was no evacuation or shelter in place order for residents living near the crash.
Video posted online from near the scene showed flames reaching into the sky as high as the tops of pine trees that line both sides of the interstate.
Christine Armentor, 32, said she and her husband were in bed when they heard a bang from the crash at 4:15 a.m. before a louder noise that also awoke one of her two daughters.
"(My husband) walked to go out front, then he called for me and said 'you need to come look,'" Armentor said. "When I went out there you could see flames over the tree line. ... But then while we were watching, it exploded again."
The couple went back inside after the second fireball while embers landed in their front yard roughly 100 yards away from the interstate.
Armentor said officials told her there was no need to evacuate. She noticed she couldn't see the fire anymore around 5:45 a.m.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., according to State Police. Police told WBRZ that a trooper was on the middle shoulder of I-12 with the vehicle's emergency lights on while using radar to enforce the speed limit.
The driver of the 18-wheeler started to switch lanes when a tire blew, causing the driver to lose control of the tanker, police told WBRZ. The 18-wheeler then crashed into back of the trooper's vehicle.
It wasn't clear whether the tanker exploded or caught fire after impact. In a reply to the State Police Facebook post, a resident about 7 miles away from the site said she felt the crash. WAFB interviewed a woman who said she felt small explosions and then a larger one, but she did not say how far she was from the crash site.
State police are investigating if there was an explosion, Scrantz said.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett said the interstate was reopened around 10:15 a.m. and was deemed safe by inspectors with the department.
Here's video of the fire posted on social media:
@ashleywbrz Video of explosion moments after off of Satsuma pic.twitter.com/6Dz8btCZ1E— Christine Armentor (@muertas420) November 20, 2020
