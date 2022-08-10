A 23-year-old Baton Rouge man was recently arrested after police say he held a gun to his ex-girlfriend's head and threatened to kill her along with two children.
Kenneth Smith Jr. held a gun to the woman's head at her mother's house around 2 a.m. on July 25 and said he was going to kill her, according to an arrest warrant. Police said he has a "history of domestic abuse" against the woman.
After Smith left, he continued texting the woman, saying he should have shot and killed the two children who were at the house when he threatened her earlier, the warrant says.
The woman told police that Smith continually sent threatening texts to her, including a "video of him burning the victim's deceased child's clothes." Smith also posted nude photos of the woman on social media without her consent, the warrant says.
Smith was booked Friday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggravated assault with a firearm, nonconsensual disclosure of private images and simple arson.