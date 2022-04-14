Police arrested a 21-year-old they say was behind the broad-daylight drive-by shooting that left two young men dead and horrified dozens of onlookers outside the Mall of Louisiana in February.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Thursday that officers booked Demetriyon Grim on two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count of illegally using a weapon.
Officials declined to share more details about the arrest, citing the ongoing investigation. But during a press conference at Louisiana State Police Headquarters Thursday evening, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul thanked members of the public whose anonymous tips he said led to Grim's capture.
He urged residents to continue working with the department to identify and arrest those responsible for violent crimes.
"We cannot do this without the community's help," he said.
Grim was previously accused of illegally carrying weapons, East Baton Rouge Court records show. He was arrested as part of “Operation Washout/Spring Cleaning," a joint investigation by the U.S. Marshals and BRPD targeting violent offenders in the Baton Rouge area, according to an April 5 Marshals Service press release.
The Marshals Service said Grim was booked on accusations of money laundering allegedly committed in the greater Houston area in addition to the homicide count.
February's drive-by shooting, which took place near a strip of restaurants and businesses outside the mall, was a particularly brazen instance of targeted violence in a parish that has struggled to quell a steady rise in homicide rates.
At the time, McKneely said police believed the victims and perpetrators were known to one another and part of what he described as “rival groups.”
Grainy cell phone footage from the shooting showed a young man hanging outside the rear passenger door of a bullet-riddled tan Chevy Malibu, his head moving feebly as the scene around him descends into chaos.
Sobs and screams of “I need help” can be heard emanating from just beyond the camera’s line of sight as it pans to a woman crouched on the curb, gently stroking the face of another man as he lies in the grass, his eyes closed, hands loosely clutching his abdomen.
The gruesome scene lay just feet from the entrance of a J. Alexander restaurant, where horrified lunch patrons watched at all unfold.
On Thursday, Paul acknowledged Grim's arrest came two days after a stray bullet crashed through the living room of a family home, striking and killing 3-year-old Devin Page as he slept.
He added he hopes the arrest will bring in more tips that lead to a breakthrough in Page's case.
"Just like this community came together and gave us information that led to the arrest of Demetriyon Grim … I know this community will do the same thing to help us identify the individuals who were involved in the murder of an innocent child," Paul said.
BRPD urged anyone with information about Page's killing, or any other crimes, to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.