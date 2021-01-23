A Baton Rouge Police officer shot and wounded a person in the 1100 block of Scenic Highway early Saturday after attempting a traffic stop that led to a vehicle crash and on-foot pursuit, police said.
The officer attempted to stop a white Chevrolet SUV that made a traffic violation in the 1100 block of Scenic Highway around 12:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Plank Road, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Coppola said the driver of the SUV refused to stop and crashed the vehicle near Plank Road and Scenic Highway. The driver then exited the vehicle and ran away on foot.
When the officer saw the suspect had a gun, the officer shot the suspect, Coppola said.
Assisting officers arrived and immediately began life saving measures on the driver, Coppola said. The driver was then taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
The officer, who has not been identified, was not injured during the shooting and has been placed on administrative leave per the Baton Rouge Police Department's standard procedure.
Coppola said the driver, also unidentified, will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison upon release from the hospital.