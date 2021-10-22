A woman who torched an apartment with a gasoline-soaked mattress after declaring "ain't nobody sleeping here anymore" was arrested Friday — two years after the fire — on a count of arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says.
Officials say the fire happened on April 20, 2019, when BRFD was dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to a blaze at an apartment in the 3000 block of Byron Street.
Once the fire was extinguished, investigators say they knew pretty quickly it was the result of arson.
After a more thorough investigation, investigators say they determined that Decilia Williams, 46, poured gasoline over an acquaintance's mattress and ignited it with an "open flame source."
The fire quickly spread to the rest of the building, ultimately causing about $150,000 in damage.
BRFD officials said witnesses saw Williams leaving the apartment while muttering things like "I'm going to jail today for this" and "ain't nobody sleeping here anymore."
Williams was also allegedly heard saying "if I can't stay there, (redacted) ain't going to stay there."
The victim at the complex told investigators he called police to remove Williams from the property multiple times, including the day before the fire.
It's unclear why it took authorities two-and-a-half years to make the arrest.
Williams faces one count of aggravated arson.