Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ashley Lollis, 28, 4261 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule 4 drugs.
- Jonah Robertson, 28, 2114 General Taylor Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, insurance required, expired registration and failure to maintain control.