A man shot a woman's caged dog before allegedly threatening her with a gun over a missing cellphone early Friday, Baton Rouge police say.
According to an affidavit provided by BRPD, an officer was dispatched around 1 a.m. to a home on Balis Drive — a residential street south of Interstate 10 and between a Walmart Supercenter and Nairn Park — to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.
Once the officer arrived, a woman told him that the suspect, Reynold Jerome Lovely, 35, came onto her enclosed porch and shot her dog while it was in its kennel.
After shooting the dog, the affidavit says Lovely went inside the home to confront the woman about missing cellphones while brandishing a black semiautomatic handgun.
The woman told police she feared for her life, according to the arrest affidavit.
Shell casings were found laying next to the kennel, police said, and Lovely was taken into custody at the scene.
The affidavit doesn't say whether the dog survived its injuries.
Lovely faces one count each of aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments and home invasion.