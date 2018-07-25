A Baton Rouge man was arrested on sexual battery and indecent behavior counts with a juvenile Wednesday after an analysis connected the man's DNA to swabs collected from the 16-year-old accuser, Baton Rouge police say.
The girl reported in December that 37-year-old Jamey Maloid, 4568 Sherwood St., touched her inappropriately and licked her chest without her consent, according to his arrest report. Investigators interviewed Maloid, who denied the claims and said he was never alone with the girl.
Maloid allowed officers to take a DNA sample, which they then matched to samples taken from the girl's chest, according to the report. The results of the analysis, which was finalized in February, showed the chances that the DNA found on the victim was anyone else "other than the defendant's DNA was approximately 1 in 2.66 octillion," according to the arrest report.
An arrest warrant for Maloid was signed Feb. 15, but officers did not locate him until a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Police stopped Maloid on Sycamore Street Wednesday because his license plate was not displayed properly, according to a second arrest report. Maloid allowed the officer to search his vehicle and the officer found a bag of marijuana, according to the report. The officer then discovered that there was an active warrant for Maloid's arrest.
Maloid was booked into Parish Prison on sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile and possession of marijuana.