After a man died by apparent suicide while detained at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, a local advocacy group is again calling for accountability from public officials as the jail death rate remains well above the national average.

Saul Diaz, 40, of Baton Rouge, died early morning Thursday after two recent visits to see medical staff for suspected alcohol withdrawal, according to Casey Rayborn Hicks with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. His cause of death has not yet been officially determined.

Diaz had been arrested and booked into the jail on Sunday for unauthorized entry of an inhabited home, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace and intoxication. His bond was set at $15,000.

Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition, long vocal critics of the jail medical program and advocates for more oversight of the facility, held a press conference Saturday morning to recognize Diaz as the 47th person to die in custody at the facility since 2012 — a number significantly higher than the national average for jail deaths.

According to a recently released study from Loyola University in New Orleans on jail and prison deaths in Louisiana between 2015 and 2019, East Baton Rouge Parish Prison also leads the state in parish jail deaths.

"[This was a] pretrial man who belonged to his family, who belonged to the community, who literally was booked into this facility on Sunday and did not walk out on Wednesday," said Rev. Alexis Anderson, a member of the organization. "We come to you today because this cannot stand."

Coalition members demanded the removal of CorrectHealth, the embattled private company in charge of jail medical care, which is already facing several lawsuits after inmate deaths. They also sought more robust mental health services and suicide prevention policies.

City officials announced their decision last year to solicit new contract proposals for the jail medical program. That process is now underway and could result in CorrectHealth being removed in the near future.

In their 2015 to 2019 study, Loyola researchers found that more suicides occurred at parish jails than at state facilities, and the majority of suicides in all Louisiana detention facilities were the result of hanging.

Coalition members were particularly critical of Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, arguing that they have made their requests known to the current administration for years without seeing substantial changes.

"We are calling out the administration," said Sherie Thomas, a member of the group. "We are no longer making requests. We will not continue to sit and let the blood be on our hands."

Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for the mayor's office, said Diaz's death is "very tragic," and that the administration has "been concerned and responsive to the calls for better medical care."

"We've worked very hard to make important improvements at the prison in regards to medical care, with prison reform advocates involved in this process," he said.

The coalition also demanded a compliance officer be instated and that death reports wrap up in 30 days and given to bereaved families.

CorrectHealth officials have previously said they complete thorough investigations whenever an inmate dies, but the company has repeatedly refused to release the findings of such probes.

"We will not have somebody die and their death be treated like some incidental event," Anderson said. "Mr. Diaz was a human being with a family and a life. He was not convicted from anything because they took his life before he even got his day in court."