Two people were injured in a shooting on Highland Road in Old South Baton Rouge late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Highland and Taft Street.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said two people were struck with apparent gunfire.
Both victims were transported to the hospital and appeared in stable condition, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Brad Harris said.
No additional information was immediately available.