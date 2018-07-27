A Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday and booked on attempted first-degree murder after he was accused of firing into a mobile home, where the bullet landed inside the bedroom of a sleeping child, the arrest warrant said.
Tremon Robertson, 19, of 7180 River Road, Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated burglary, according to jail records.
According to the arrest warrant, Robertson was attempting to burglarize a vehicle at a mobile home in Central at approximately 3:30 a.m. July 24, when the resident came out of his home to investigate.
Robertson fired a handgun at the man. The bullet pierced the exterior wall of the mobile home and came to rest inside a bedroom where a child was asleep, arrest documents said.
Robertson was also booked Friday on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery in a March 8 incident on Jade Avenue in Baton Rouge, in which Robertson is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint of cash, a wallet and a cellphone.