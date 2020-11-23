As the homicide rate continues unabated after reaching a historic high amid the coronavirus pandemic, Baton Rouge leaders pleaded with the public Monday morning to help local law enforcement prevent crimes before they occur, instead of leaving detectives scrambling after the fact to make sure justice is served.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul called the press conference after an especially violent Friday left five people dead in four separate shootings, all occurring during robberies or home invasions — including a double homicide on Sherwood Forest Boulevard that left the owner of a cell phone store dead alongside his suspected killer. Officials pointed to the local drug trade as a common factor in many recent homicides, though it's not clear exactly how many of the Friday shootings were drug related.

"We do a pretty good job of putting the bad actors in jail … but we need to start preventing crimes," Paul said. "Look, changing a violent culture is hard."

+20 2 dead in midday shooting on Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge passes grim milestone A midday shooting at a cell phone store on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard left the business owner and another man dead Friday, and Baton Roug…

That egregious day followed several months of increased gun violence as 2020 threatens to become the parish's most murderous year on record, a trend that's reflected in other cities across the country, though law enforcement leaders and experts haven't identified a clear cause.

The shootings Friday pushed East Baton Rouge past a grim milestone for the year: more than 100 people murdered.

That's according to unofficial records maintained by The Advocate, which tracks intentional and unjustified killings across the parish. The numbers could change in the future based on whether some homicides are ruled justified or accidental and vice versa. One of the five shootings Friday has been deemed justified, according to police.

East Baton Rouge homicides have surpassed the 100 mark just once before — when 2017 became the parish's most murderous year on record with 106 intentional and unjustified killings parishwide. 2020 is on track to shatter that previous record, with 103 homicides already and more than a month left in the year.

Others were injured over the weekend in nonfatal shootings, but a BRPD spokesman didn't have the exact numbers available Monday morning.

BRPD Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence provided the following updates on what detectives have learned about the Friday killings.

Lawrence said the first incident Friday morning, when Joshua Turner, 29, was found shot to death at an Airline Highway motel, occurred during a suspected drug deal. Detectives have not identified a suspect yet. That's the only homicide from Friday that has not been solved.

He said the incident at Wise Communications on Sherwood Forest Boulevard has been solved: Detectives believe Timothy McCoy, 28, robbed the business and shot the owner, Mahmod Khalaf, in the process, then tried to escape on foot. But another person who witnessed the robbery retrieved his own weapon and shot McCoy outside the store.

Lawrence referred to that second shooter as "a good samaritan" but said detectives have not been able to find him since he fled the scene Friday afternoon. Officials said it has not been determined whether that person will face charges, or whether he was justified in his decision to pull the trigger, though Lawrence's statements implied his actions were appropriate. Louisiana's "stand your ground" law allows people to defend themselves and their property under some circumstances.

"He stood up for this community during that incident, which is something that's hard to do," Lawrence said. "He did an awesome job. … If you're watching, if you're listening, please come talk to us."

The third shooting incident Friday occurred when three people committed a home invasion on Eleanor Street and the homeowner shot and killed one of the suspects. It appears that shooting will be ruled justifiable, though officials haven't made a final determination.

The fourth incident occurred on Aster Street when Brian Dawson, 54, was killed during a robbery that turned into an argument, Lawrence said. Two suspects were arrested almost immediately after the incident.

Paul has called similar press conferences in recent months, pleading with potential shooters to put the guns down and begging all Baton Rouge residents to contact law enforcement if they have reason to believe a friend or relative might commit an act of violence.

+10 BRPD chief issues call to action amid spiking homicide rate: 'The cycle must be broken' The newest organization aimed at reducing Baton Rouge gun violence was born just last week after Stafford Williams was gunned down in broad da…

He reiterated the same message on Monday.

"We're not sitting back to wait for this situation to improve," he said. "Even in times of crisis, the protection of our citizens is non-negotiable."

Elizabeth Robinson, a local anti-violence activist whose son was killed in Zion City in 2018, once again pleaded with the community to help save other parents from experiencing her grief.

"The pain is forever," she said. "This has got to stop. … My son is dead. He's gone. I'm here for y'all."