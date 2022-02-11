A 62-year-old Springfield man was killed around 6:30 Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 444 in Livingston Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Terry Hoover was driving east on Highway 444 on the west side of La. Highway 63 (map) in a GMC Sierra when police say he veered into oncoming traffic to pass several cars in a no passing zone. Hoover then struck a trailer being hauled by a Ford F-250, police said, causing his truck to run off the roadway and flip.
Hoover, who was buckled, died at the scene, police said. The driver of the Ford was also buckled, police said, and had minor injuries.
Police are unsure why Hoover switched lanes and are investigating the cause of the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.