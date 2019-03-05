A 17-year-old inmate died in the Tangipahoa Parish jail Tuesday after having difficulty breathing, sheriff's office officials said.
Charles Williams, 17, had trouble breathing at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday. Jail staff and the on-duty nurse responded to provide aid and administer CPR until first responders arrived, but Williams died, agency spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto said.
There were no signs of trauma or foul play, Panepinto said. Williams previously told officials that he had a history of asthma and he was recently taken from the jail to a hospital to be treated for an allergic reaction.
Williams was arrested by Hammond Police on Jan. 29 on four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.