A 46-year-old Gonzales man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after representing himself as a teenager on Instagram and contacting teenage girls to persuade them to send explicit images to him, the U.S. Attorney's office said Monday.
The man, Gerald Braud Jr., will be required to serve five years of supervised release when he's released from prison, and register as a convicted sex offender.
Braud admitted during his plea that, over several months in 2018, he contacted several minor girls on Instagram, telling them he was 16 and establishing on online relationship with them, then sending sexually explicit images of himself.
Five minor victims responded with sexually explicit images of themselves after his encouragement, prosecutors said.
Braud later admitted that he had asked at least 15 minor girls for nude pictures of videos.