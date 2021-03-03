A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday morning after a shooting Sunday evening that left a man in critical condition in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Jefferson Hwy, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office documents say.
Trevon Atkins, 19, of Baton Rouge, turned himself in and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of attempted first-degree murder and a count of illegal use of a weapon, according to booking documents.
Atkins fired a shot into a car with one person in the driver’s seat and one in the passenger’s seat, an affidavit says. The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. The medical staff reported the driver’s injuries were initially life threatening and he could have succumbed to his injuries without medical intervention.
Atkins and the driver had altercation at a grocery store near the apartment complex early Sunday before the shooting occurred, the documents say. The passenger told detectives he was previously friends and classmates with Atkins. The driver reported he and Atkins were acquaintances through the passenger.
Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment complex in which the incident occurred, where Atkins is a resident, and found a spent shell casing next to the mat at the front door of the residence, the documents say.
The victim is expected to recover.
This story has been updated to correct the evidence found at the scene.