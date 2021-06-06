Shameka Murray started worrying about her son almost immediately after Baker High School went virtual and suspended sports amid the pandemic last year.

With less structure and more free time, Dwayne Dunn Jr. started hanging around older kids and sometimes missing his midnight curfew, leaving his mom sleepless and distraught. She knew about Baton Rouge gun violence — the already unprecedented murder rate threatening to accelerate during the hot summer months — and prayed her son would survive his youth.

Then came the call.

Dwayne, 16, was sitting by the pool with some friends Monday evening at a College Drive apartment complex when an unknown number of suspects walked up and started shooting, according to his mom and police.

Dwayne and a friend were pronounced dead at the scene. A toddler was also caught in the hail of bullets and later died from her injuries.

+7 'My world is over': Loved ones of infant, two others killed in shooting left grieving At a Memorial Day barbecue, 1-year-old Ja'Tyri Brown was playing in the water while her dad manned the grill — and then a fight broke out.

As Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer 2021 amid loosened COVID restrictions, celebrations abounded. But in addition to the beautiful weather and fading coronavirus memories, the long weekend delivered a stark reminder about another pandemic: the intractable scourge of gun violence, which claimed four lives on Memorial Day alone.

"Whenever we have a tragedy like this, the whole community wakes up and says, 'Hold up, this is not acceptable. This is senseless,'" Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in an interview Friday. "My heart grieves with these families, and I'm not going to give up the fight."

'We've got to get a handle on it'

Across the parish, authorities have recorded at least 65 murders since Jan. 1, most within city limits. That's a 60 percent increase over the same time last year, with nearly one person killed every two days. Compare that to 2016, when the parish recorded 62 murders for the entire year.

The numbers are drawn from records maintained by The Advocate, which tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime-reporting rules, though the data is preliminary and subject to change. Such killings are considered criminal homicides and classified under the legal definitions of murder and manslaughter.

In the immediate aftermath of losing her only son, Murray said she's at a loss for words and devoid of answers. How do you solve a problem this big? How can a mother protect her child from negative influences lurking around every corner?

Dwayne had so much going for him, she said. In middle school, he charmed teachers and became a leader among his classmates. He played chess and football, loved to ride horses and listen to zydeco music. He had just turned 16 and hoped to become a camp counselor this summer.

"My only relief is that he's not in danger anymore," Murray said, sobbing over the phone. "I'm asking my son to give me the strength to carry on."

Just hours before the Monday triple homicide, a man was shot while driving on Addison Street off Winbourne Avenue. He was found dead after crashing his car.

The week prior, two masked gunmen drove up to the Siegen Lane IHOP around lunchtime and shot two employees, leaving one dead. Another young man was killed when an argument involving several people escalated into gunfire shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday on North Marque Ann Drive.

If the East Baton Rouge murder rate continues apace for the rest of 2021, the annual total would exceed 150 and set a record for the second year running — a significant jump over the 114 homicides recorded in 2020.

"We've got to get a handle on it," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said in an interview this week. "As a community, when are we going to come together and decide enough is enough? We need to keep talking about this until something changes."

+8 Baton Rouge's most murderous year on record: How gun violence surged amid pandemic Debra Ross was headed to her first Bible study of 2020 when she stopped home to change clothes and found herself walking into a nightmare: Her…

'Why are murders still up?'

Following recent scandals involving alleged corruption among BRPD narcotics detectives and feuds between Paul and union leaders, the chief sought to reassure the public that his department is committed to fighting crime, including with innovative policing and new anti-violence initiatives.

About half of the 2021 homicides have been solved through an arrest or by identifying a suspect who later died. The national average for homicide case clearance hovers just under 60 percent.

During the month of May alone, BRPD homicide detectives added 12 new cases to their roster. Paul said officers from some specialized divisions have been temporarily reassigned to street patrols in response to recent violence. Plus, the latest class of police cadets will graduate from academy in the coming months, which he said will help ease staffing shortfalls.

Paul listed several programs and strategies his department is pursuing to curb the bloodshed.

"So the question is, if we're doing all these things, why are murders still up?" the chief asked. "Well, that is the question nationally, not just here."

Almost across the board, large and mid-sized American cities experienced massive spikes in deadly violence last year, which experts attribute to fallout from the pandemic and racial justice protests. The violence has persisted into 2021 — in Baton Rouge and other cities — even as the COVID vaccine rollout eases restrictions and improves economic outlooks.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

While the uptick started during spring 2020, it accelerated over the summer months.

Year to date, murders are up about 20 percent over this time last year in more than 60 American cities where data is available, according to statistics maintained by New Orleans crime analyst Jeff Asher. That includes a 29 percent uptick in New Orleans.

Asher calls those numbers unsurprising, considering the real increase in 2020 came during the second half of the year.

That ongoing rise in gun violence has started decelerating nationwide, he said, though it remains "too soon to say whether we will see a decrease, a plateau at this elevated level, or continue to see an increase. … Obviously the future is tough to nail down."

Paul has repeatedly emphasized a downward trend in Baton Rouge violent crime that began around the time he took office in 2018 and continued until the pandemic, when things took a pronounced turn for the worse. He also noted that crime overall fell in 2020, though shootings and homicides surged.

The mayor said she believes Baton Rouge will turn a corner with gun violence "just as we did with COVID."

"I remain optimistic," Broome said. "We cannot succumb to a culture of violence. I don't want this community to lose hope, but the public safety equation is more than just law enforcement."

Targeted policing

Among policing efforts underway in Baton Rouge is something called a "Place Network Investigations" initiative. Thanks to a recently awarded grant, BRPD has begun using the relatively new technique to identify violent criminal networks and the infrastructure in which they operate — for example, certain apartment complexes, parks, businesses or street corners tied to specific drug dealers or gangs.

Research in Cincinnati, where the approach has been studied, found that 23 small geographic areas — together covering just 1.4 percent of the city's land mass — account for 42.6 percent for all shooting victims.

Paul also reiterated that only 6 percent of people are responsible for most crimes in a community, a statistic he cites often when talking about the importance of targeted policing.

He said this new initiative will build on current practices in Baton Rouge. The department already uses data to pinpoint crime hotspots and deploy officers to patrol those specific areas. Detectives also use intelligence about criminal networks to inform their investigations. Now the two techniques will be combined.

+7 Researchers: Battling blight in Baton Rouge can play a key role in fighting crime Mary Thomas used to admire the freshly painted houses overlooking green grass and trimmed hedges in her Fairfields neighborhood. She loved wat…

Paul said he feels optimistic about the program. Training for the BRPD officers overseeing it will begin later this month.

He also plans to ask the Metro Council to fund four new crime analyst positions at the BRPD Real Time Crime Center, which serves the whole parish.

Public help, public trust

Another important piece to preventing violence is getting help from the public, Paul said, reiterating a familiar message. In most cases, he said, there are chances to intervene before someone picks up a gun and pulls the trigger.

Crime data from 2020 indicate the vast majority of solved homicides stemmed from disputes, retaliation or domestic violence. Paul said people who know victims and suspects often notice warning signs.

"We need them to intervene in those cases," he said. "Pick up the phone and call your pastor, your friend, call Crime Stoppers, call law enforcement. Isn't that better than hugging your loved one in prison? Isn't that better than burying your loved one? Maybe, just maybe, that intervention is enough to save a life."

Another simple step to curbing violent crime: Don't leave guns in unlocked vehicles, Paul said. BRPD has recorded 237 stolen guns so far this year — and nearly half were taken from cars.

Meanwhile, the mayor's office is continuing to roll out its Safe Hopeful Healthy Initiative, which includes an upcoming training for so-called violence interrupters — often former gang members who work inside their communities by mentoring youth and deescalating conflicts. The approach has reportedly seen some success in other cities.

The ongoing spike in Baton Rouge murders comes amid turmoil in the city's police department, where misconduct allegations against the narcotics unit prompted BRPD leaders to launch a corruption probe and contact federal investigators. That investigation remains ongoing, though two detectives already face criminal charges.

After BRPD corruption probe halts 100+ cases, will narcotics officers change who they arrest? After local prosecutors dismissed more than 100 cases involving two Baton Rouge police officers recently accused of misconduct, the sheer numb…

Former narcotics detective Jason Acree, who quit the department in May, was arrested four times in recent months, the first time after being accused of stealing marijuana from the evidence room. He will remain behind bars for the time being after a judge revoked his bond earlier this week. That decision came after Louisiana State Police troopers caught him drag racing and then found illegal prescription drugs and three guns in his car.

In addition to dealing with the narcotics scandal, Paul has been publicly fighting with union leaders in courtrooms, appeal hearings and before the Metro Council. The latest spat started with a billboard campaign the union launched last summer decrying the high homicide rate and indirectly criticizing the chief as being soft on crime.

"Do those things interfere with public trust? Absolutely they do. I get that," Paul said. "But I hope the public understands that the conduct and behavior of those few individuals do not represent all the good men and women in this police department, who come to work every day — and whose overall focus remains on keeping this community safe."

+3 Star Istrouma High football player — 'gentle giant' with NFL dreams — killed in Baton Rouge shooting Roddrick Cook started playing football at age 4 and never stopped. As a junior at Istrouma High School, he planned to play in college and late…