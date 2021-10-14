Baton Rouge police reported another homicide in the city overnight, extending an unprecendent streak of violence that exceeds 110 homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish this year.

Emanie Gerard Anderson Jr., 29, was found dead Thursday morning at a home in the 9200 block of Hyacinth Avenue. The home is on the stretch of Hyacinth between Staring Lane and Perkins Road, west of Mayfair Elementary.

Anderson died at the scene, BRPD said. Officers said a motive and a suspect were not known Thursday morning.

East Baton Rouge is on track to set a record for homicides in a year, for the second year in a row. Last year, there were 114. Anderson's is the 112th this year, with more than 10 weeks left in the year.

The Advocate tracks intentional and unjustified homicides per federal crime reporting rules. The city-parish in 2021 has had about three murders a week on average.