A corrections officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center is accused of smuggling drugs disguised as candy bars into the facility, according to the state Department of Corrections
The Iberville Parish sheriff’s office was called to the St. Gabriel prison after officials said they found drugs on Damesh Johnson, 28, during a shakedown at the end of her shift.
Deputies seized synthetic marijuana, prescription drugs and nearly an ounce of meth before arresting Johnson, officials said. The drugs were wrapped inside of candy bar wrappers when investigators found them.
Officers also searched Johnson's vehicle at the prison, and found two knives, bullets and an empty AR-15 magazine.
“It is never easy to arrest one of your own but no one is above the law,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi in a statement.
Johnson, a Baton Rouge resident, faces one count of malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession with intent to distribute drugs.
She was also placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, the Department of Corrections said. Johnson has worked at the prison since 2017 and held the rank of Master Sergeant.
She was booked into the parish jail Saturday and remained there Monday with bond not yet set.