One person is dead and another injured after a reported double shooting off Plank Road late Monday afternoon, officials said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Fairfields Avenue. Preliminary information indicates there are two victims, he said.
One was transported to the hospital and the other was pronounced dead on the scene, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said.
No additional information was immediately available.