A Baton Rouge man has been accused of failing to notify officials of a friend's overdose death, instead dumping the body in an abandoned vehicle.
Robert Lowe, 54, 9854 Hooper Road, faces counts of unlawful disposal of human remains, failure to notify of death under suspicious circumstances, and obstruction of justice after East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies arrested him Friday.
Lowe told investigators that the deceased, a woman, came to his house on Jan. 8.
He told authorities that when he went into his bedroom, where the woman was, he saw syringes, a spoon and suspected narcotics on his dresser. He said the two had sex and fell asleep, but when he woke up again around 3 a.m., the woman was on the floor and unresponsive, according to Lowe's arrest report.
He said he tried chest compressions but it was unsuccessful.
Lowe then put the woman's body on the floor of his vehicle and drove around the Baton Rouge area in the attempt to locate the "perfect location" to dispose of her, according to the report. He said he found an abandoned vehicle parked in a dead-end on Simplex Street and later returned to put the woman's body in the driver's seat of the abandoned vehicle.
Lowe went back to his home and collected the woman's personal items to dispose in his garbage can, the report says.
EBRSO was called to the area Jan. 11 where they found the woman's body and began their investigation.
Lowe was booked into Parish Prison Friday on an $80,000 bond but was released Saturday, according to prison records.