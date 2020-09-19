Two officers at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center were stabbed by an inmate on Friday night, the Department of Corrections reported.
The stabbing took place around 9:30 p.m. during "routine nightly activities," according to DOC spokesperson Ken Pastorick. Willie Jones, 41, stabbed two officers with a homemade knife, injuring one in the chest and the other in the abdomen and arm.
Both officers were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.
Jones is serving two life sentences for two second-degree murders in Bossier Parish from March 2009. He was convicted on September 17, 2010. He has been at Elayn Hunt since January of this year.
Following the stabbings, Jones was transferred to a different state prison and placed into investigative segregation, Pastorick said.
The DOC and Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office are working together on a joint investigation of the incidents and charges are pending. No other details were immediately available.