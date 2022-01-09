A shooting on Reulet Avenue on Sunday morning injured one person, Baton Rouge Police said.
The incident happened in the 11400 block of Reulet, off I-12 East, Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
One person was brought to the hospital, he said.
A shooting on Reulet Avenue on Sunday morning injured one person, Baton Rouge Police said.
The incident happened in the 11400 block of Reulet, off I-12 East, Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
One person was brought to the hospital, he said.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission