A network of security cameras in downtown Baton Rouge is getting an upgrade, thanks to a local nonprofit created last year to support area law enforcement agencies.

The Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation is well on its way to raising $150,000 to fund the project, which includes replacing 19 antiquated cameras and adding 10 more, organization leaders announced during a Monday afternoon press conference. The new devices will be placed closer to the Capital grounds, expanding the network of cameras.

The footage will be streamed into the BRPD Real Time Crime Center at department headquarters, making it easily accessible to officers.

"Words are less than actions, and today we are announcing an amazing action," said Clay Young, the organization chair. He also runs a marketing firm that does social media consulting work for BRPD.

The nonprofit foundation was founded in fall 2020 and its first project focused on outfitting deputy constables in new bulletproof vests. Part of the mission is supporting local anti-violence nonprofits.

Baton Rouge constable's office, sometimes overlooked, gets donation of new bulletproof vests When Terrica Williams became constable in 2019, she realized her deputies were relying on outdated equipment, including bulletproof vests that…

Young said the camera upgrade idea started with Davis Rhorer, whose longstanding commitment to rehabilitating the core of Baton Rouge earned him the nickname "Godfather of Downtown." Rhorer died from COVID-19 in March, just weeks after putting the idea in motion.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

In addition to downtown, officials are working on putting more cameras in other neighborhoods across Baton Rouge, focusing on areas where crime is most prevalent, officials said.

The foundation is also partnering with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives to expand an existing program that teaches young drivers what to expect during a traffic stop.

Capt. Frederick Thomas, an East Baton Rouge deputy sheriff who was recently elected president of the national organization, said the free class aims to improve communication and understanding between law enforcement and youth.

+2 Foundation launched to bridge gap between community and law enforcement; $1M pledged Local businesspeople have created a new foundation to back law enforcement and to foster stronger bonds between officers and the community.

Finally, foundation leaders announced the return of the Police Athletic League to Baton Rouge, which gives officers the chance to coach local youth sports and mentor kids.

"I'm excited about our future," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the foundation vice chair. "When we begin to break down these barriers to community-police relations, then it's those same community members who help us identify the bad actors in our community."